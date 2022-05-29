From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Coalition of Northern Youth Groups converged on Daura, Katsina State, on Sunday and endorsed the candidature of a former Kano State Governor, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, as President under the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

They also solicited suppose for the election of Dr. Nura Khalil as Governor of Katsina State.

Guest speaker at the ceremony, Dr. Muttaqha Rabe, said if Kwankwaso is elected president, he would focus more on the development of the youth.

According to him, “if you recall,when he was the governor of Kano State, he empowered a lot of the youth and sponsored many of them to study different courses in Nigeria and abroad.

“Even after his tenure, he has continued to sponsor many indigenes of the state to further their education.

“He provided skills acquisition centres across the 44 Local Government Areas in Kano for people who are only interested in skills acquisition.

“Therefore, I want to assure you that if he becomes the President, he is going to continue towards that direction and other developmental programmes in Nigeria.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the group’s Coordinator, Bashir Bala said that Dr. Khalil also has the same interest for the development of the youth like Kwankwaso.

According to him, some of the roads constructed through the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) which are still in good shape were supervised by Khalil among other projects.

He therefore called on the people of the zone and the state in general to ensure that their votes go for Khalil as Governor and Kwankwaso as President.