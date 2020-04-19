Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency on Sunday advised all State House Correspondents who were present at the burial rites of the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari, to self-isolate for 14 days.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Deputy Director (Information) in the Media Department of the State House, Attah Esa, extended the same advice to media staff of the Villa.

The statement read:

“As a precautionary measure, all State House Correspondents and Media Office Staff who covered/attended the funeral prayer/burial ceremony of the late Chief of Staff, at Defence House and Gudu Cemetery Abuja, respectively, are strongly advised to work from home for the next 14 days.

“Please, be careful to observe the recommended measures to prevent the coronavirus transmission, including maintaining physical distancing and good personal hygiene going forward.”