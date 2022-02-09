From Uche Usim, Abuja

In an effort to deepen power generation, the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) has granted approval to Orbit Exploration and Natural Products Limited (OENPL) to take over the mineral titles of Ogboyega North and South coal blocs, mines number 769 & 772 ML from Western Metal Products Company (WEMPCO).

By this action, OENPL is set to generate electricity with coal from mines.

Ibeh Chidi, the Head, Public Communications of Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), who made the disclosure in a statement, said the decision to outsource the mines to a new operator was one of the major highlights of the meeting of the NCP, presided over by the Vice President and its Chairman, Yemi Osinbajo, held recently at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In granting the approval, the Council noted that BPE’s due diligence on the enterprise indicated that OENPL can provide the financing and technical expertise needed to successfully operate the mines.

It further noted that WEMPCO had requested for BPE’ s approval to transfer the mineral titles of the two coal blocks to OENPL in line with the provisions of the Asset Share Purchase Agreement (ASPA) and that OENPL has proposed to spend N112 billion to procure equipment for operationalising the two coal blocks and power generation.