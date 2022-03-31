From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), yesterday, said that no amount of blackmail and intimidation would deter the region from fielding a candidate for the 2023 presidential poll.

Its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, at a press briefing, said some southern forces were working to use zoning arrangements in the major political parties to prevent the north from fielding candidates of the election.

“As the representatives of various interest groups from Northern Nigeria, the CNG, no longer disposed to watching with restraint to the point of condoning and accommodating such unreasonable and unacceptable conduct perpetrated against northern interests. For the avoidance of doubt, no amount of blackmail, intimidation, brigandage, gangsterism or rascality by any other person or group from whichever ever section of the country and in whichever party can stop the north from fielding and backing candidates for the presidency.

“We categorically warn that the plot to use Ortom’s zoning committee to deprive the north the opportunity to field candidates for the election would not work, as nothing would stop northerners contesting the presidency in all the parties.”

Suleiman called the attention of those ganging up against the north to realise and accept the reality that whatever zoning arrangement that might

“have existed in particularly the PDP, had been jettisoned, discredited, abandoned and utterly destroyed by their own selfish actions in 2011 and 2015. That in place of any rotation arrangement that has not and would never work, the north is rather focusing on the necessity of searching for an upright, physically healthy, mentally alert, knowledgeable, detribalised leader free of any moral encumbrances.”