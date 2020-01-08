Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has said by narrowing activities of terrorists in the country to religious sentiments, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), was doing the bidding of terrorists.

CAN had called on the Federal Government to deploy necessary resources to rescue all Christians in the captivity of Boko Haram and Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

The religious body also lamented the abduction of Adamawa State CAN Chairman, Rev. Lawan Andimi, by Boko Haram last week.

CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, alleged that recent abductions, killings and ransacking of predominantly Christian communities in the north without resistance by security were evidences of Christians’ persecution in Nigeria.

However, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the president, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said it was wrong for CAN to hold the view that the government was not taking steps to protect them.

Said Shehu: “The security forces of Nigeria are working continuously to return those taken hostage by Boko Haram to their families, friends and communities. In doing this, the government has full confidence in their ability to accomplish the task.

“On its own part, government has condemned some of the appalling acts of terror, especially following the festive period. Yet, to continue to see these happenings solely in religious terms – removed from social, economic and environmental factors – simplifies complexities that must be heeded. Not seeing them as they should be is exactly what the terrorists and groups wish: they want Nigerians to see their beliefs as reason to turn against one another.

“On the contrary, Christians and Muslims alike are united in their opposition to Boko Haram and the hatred for decency that the infamous group stands for. Nigerians must continue to be united in ensuring that they do not subscribe to the terrorists’ message of division. Unfortunately, some leaders and politicians seek to make political capital from our religious differences. As we fight Boko Haram on the ground, so too must we tackle their beliefs: stability and unity in face of their hatred is itself a rejection of their worldview.

“This government shall never tolerate religious intolerance. We clearly and unambiguously restate our support for the freedom to practice whichever belief you wish. The politicisation of religion – as forbidden by the constitution – has no place in Nigeria.”

However, Bayo Oladeji, media aide to CAN President, in a statement, asked government to wake up to its primary responsibility of protecting lives and property.

“Calling on the Federal Government to free our members from their captors who claim to be attacking us for religious sake is the right thing to do in this situation we have found ourselves. These criminals are targeting the predominant Christian communities, killing, maiming and abducting the people with or without any resistance from security agencies.

“Government should wake up to its responsibilities and see if we will not stop talking about its failure to protect our members. That is not politicisation of religion. The governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, was shouting that the soldiers are extorting money from the people instead of defending them.

“If the government has not been treating those criminals with kid gloves, let them publish names of the kingpins of the terrorists, herdsmen killers and bandits in their custody and those who are being prosecuted in the court of law for the world to see.

“How many Christians are heading any of the security agencies in the country? We are praying for the government on daily basis, but that does not mean where the government is failing we should keep quiet. Since Leah Sharibu and other Chibok girls have been crying for help, there is nothing on ground to show that the government has been sensitive to their plight.

“The only reason why they are in captivity is because they are Christians, no more, no less. That the government is condemning terror attacks is not the same thing as stopping the attacks and arresting the criminals responsible. Or are they telling us they are spirits? Telling us to keep quiet is adding salt to our injuries.

“Last week, it was Adamawa, on Monday (this week) it was Kaduna where 41 people were kidnapped. As long as unpleasant situations in the country remain the same, the leadership of CAN will not keep quiet since that is the only thing we can do aside from praying for the captives,” Oladeji said.