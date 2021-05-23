The Presidency has commended the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment for the swift resolution of the labour crisis that engulfed Kaduna State between Monday, May 17 and Wednesday, May 19, 2012.

The Presidency also described Ngige as an excellent labour administrator whose wealth of experience and versatile knowledge of governance at different tiers and arms of government, immensely contributed to the deft resolution of the complex issues, involved in the autonomy for the legislature and Judiciary.

The commendation came in the opening remarks by the Secretary of the Presidential Implementation Committee on the Autonomy of the Judiciary and Legislature and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Nigeria Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, during a meeting.

Enang said, “Let me congratulate you for the manner you resolved the Kaduna labour crisis without causing harm to both sides. We know what it was for three days. I had the opportunity of being around and have seen what you have done.

“I think it is one of the greatest thing you have been able to do lately. This is because in the history of this country, Labour has never marched on one state with the weight it marched on Kaduna. But you settled it and every party is now happy.”

Speaking on the resolution of challenges of autonomy for state legislature and the Judiciary, he revealed that the Minister made his deep wealth of knowledge and experience available for the committee to draw from.

Ngige, while addressing the press after the meeting, described the signing of the document by all parties as historic and a fundamental kick-starting the restructuring being clamoured for by some Nigerians, commending the President for the unmatched political will.