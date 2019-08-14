Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Okoi Obono-Obla, Special Presidential Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property, a top presidential source that pleaded for anonymity has confirmed.

The letter conveying his sack was delivered to the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Justice, Obono-Obla’s supervising ministry.

His suspension letter, signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, directed the embattled Obono-Obla to step down and then proceed to answer questions from the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission.

According to the source, the embattled aide may, in addition, face prosecution with regard to his academic credentials, specifically the WAEC Certificate issue.

The source added Government may request the University of Jos to withdraw his law degree and the Nigerian Law School to debar him from practice.

This is owing to the conclusion of the ICPC investigation, the recommendations of which were approved in full by President Buhari.

When contacted, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said he was not briefed on the issue and asked that press enquiries be directed to the SGF.

On Friday, a detachment of police offices from Force Headquarters, had sealed off his Asokoro office shortly after we the close of work.

The move was to prevent him from attempting to move criminating evidence, the source added.