From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has debunked reports that there was a fire incident in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, explained that the fire incident was between the outer wire fence and walls surrounding the Villa.

He said the fire must have started when a passerby dropped a burning cigarette, adding that the Federal Fire Service was investigating to ascertain the reason for it.

Shehu said that the fire was seamlessly contained by fire stations of the State House and the one nearby from the Federal Fire Service.

He added that there has been no loss of life and property.

The statement read: “People in the country and even abroad have been expressing concerns over reports of a fire incident in Aso Rock Villa, the seat of the Nigerian government.

“I would like to clarify that there was no fire inside the Presidential Villa.

“In the evening of Saturday, March 6, a fire broke out burning shrubs between the outer wire fence and walls surrounding the Villa, precisely in the area between the Villa and the Barracks, towards Asokoro.

“The fire, as being speculated, might have started from a passerby dropping a burning cigarette. The Federal Fire Service will ascertain the reason for it when they complete their investigation.

“It suffices to say that this bush fire, which started and ended outside the perimeter walls of the Villa, was seamlessly contained by fire stations of the State House and the one nearby from the Federal Fire Service. No loss of life, no loss whatsoever to building and property was recorded.

“We thank well-meaning Nigerians for expressed concerns.”