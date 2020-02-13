Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has debunked an online report that President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Zahra, is working with the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement described the report as fake news, stating however, that Zahra, had he right to be employed in any government agency, just like any Nigerian.

“An online medium given particularly to fake news publishes that Zahra, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, has fraudulently secured a job with the PPPRA. While Zahra, just like any other Nigerian, can work wherever she secures employment, we hasten to add that the story is false in every material particular. The publication is untrue, malicious, and meant to cast aspersions at the First family, since the tendentious platform claims the job was secured fraudulently. All people of goodwill are enjoined to ignore the hack piece, masquerading as a news story,” Adesina said.

An online medium claimed an unknown Nigerian whistle-blower alleged President Buhari’s daughter, Zahra, was secretly appointed Deputy Manager at PPPRA.

The whistle blower alleged that he is a contract staff at PPPRA, and had worked with the agency for seven years. He also alleged that they were promised to be given a permanent employment and the first to be considered once the agency starts recruiting.