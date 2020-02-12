Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The presidency has debunked an online report that President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Zahra, has been given a job with Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

In a statement, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, described the report as fake news, adding however that Zahra, just like any other Nigerian, can work wherever she secures employment, while insisting that the publication is untrue.

The statement read: “An online medium given particularly to fake news publishes that Zahra, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, has fraudulently secured a job with the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

“While Zahra, just like any other Nigerian, can work wherever she secures employment, we hasten to add that the story is false in every material particular.

“The publication is untrue, malicious, and meant to cast aspersions at the First Family, since the tendentious platform claims the job was secured fraudulently.

“All people of goodwill are enjoined to ignore the hack piece, masquerading as a news story.”

An online medium claimed an unknown Nigerian whistle-blower alleged President Buhari’s daughter, Zahra was secretly appointed Deputy Manager at Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

The whistle blower alleged that he was a contract staff at PPPRA and had worked with the agency for seven years. He also alleged that they were promised permanent employment and the first to be considered once the agency started recruiting.

The alleged whistle blower further claimed that unfortunately, the new Executive Secretary, Abdulkadir Umar Saidu, who was redeployed from NNPC sent all 34 of them away.