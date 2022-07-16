From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has dismissed as fake news the story that a Department of State Service (DSS) intelligence report to President Muhammadu Buhari stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu’s decision to nominate a fellow Muslim as vice-presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential election is a recipe for renewed sectarian crises that could destabilize Nigeria.

A two-paragraph statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, read thus: “ We wish to advise well-meaning Nigerians to ignore a laughably puerile report by an apparently pirate online newspaper seeking to sow division and chaos on the choice of Governor Kashim Shettima as the running mate of our Party’s Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This so-called newspaper is like a deadly virus. Stay safe by keeping away from its toxic reports.”

The story had said that the classified report was sent to President Buhari by the State Security Service and shared with an online newspaper, Peoples Gazette, by national security officials this week.

According to the medium, the document, which was delivered to the president by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd), stated that Tinubu should consider the security implications of his selection before making it public.