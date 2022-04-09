From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Presidency has extended the completion date for the Seventh National Action Plan (NAP 7.0) by 30 days, with a new completion date slated for May 6, 2022 and a target to deliver 57 reforms civil service reforms.

NAP 7.0 is powered by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

The Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business and PEBEC Secretary, Dr Jumoke Oduwole made the disclosure in a statement issued at the weekend.

Oduwole said the extension was necessary to enable affected ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) improve on their overall performance, which has so far been suboptimal.

She noted the Council’s hopes that more reforms may be delivered by the new deadline as affected MDAs are given additional time for the completion of their reforms.

She recalled that the PEBEC, at its meeting held In January 2022, had approved the commencement of NAP 7.0 to run from February 7, 2022 to April 7, 2022, with a target to deliver 57 reforms within the 60-day accelerator window.

Oduwole, however, disclosed that as at the mid-way point on March 8, the completion rate was 26%.

“The NAP 7.0 aims to further reduce the challenges faced by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across four areas – Agro-Export Implementation Action Plan, Automation Reforms, Regulatory Reforms, and Executive Order 01/ReportGov.NG compliance reforms. The reforms include the streamlining and simplification of ago- export regulatory practices with a view to boosting the competitiveness of Nigeria’s agro-exports while enhancing Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings as stated in the Agro-Export Plan.

“Furthermore, NAP 7.0 seeks to intensify efforts at improving travel experience at our airports and to strengthen the automation of the business incorporation process of the Corporate Affairs Commission. Other reforms include a drive for increased adoption of electronic filling of taxes by taxpayers. It is expected that, at the end of the 30- day extension, a number of reforms would have been delivered as part of efforts to make Nigeria a progressively easier place to do business.” The statement read in parts.

Some of the participating MDAs include; the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Trademarks Registry (Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment), Citizens and Business Department (Ministry of Interior), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Department of Home Finance (Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).