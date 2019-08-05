The Presidency says the ballot box is the only constitutional means of changing government and a president in Nigeria, adding that the days of coups and revolutions are over.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, while reacting to calls circulating on social and digital media for ”revolution” March on Monday.

Shehu noted that an organisation named, “Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria” plans a “revolution” march on Aug. 5, with the aim of bringing “regime change” in Nigeria without recourse to a nationwide vote.

”The President of Nigeria and his administration respect and uphold the right of every Nigerian to peaceful protest and civil campaign– whether to raise awareness on issues, and even oppose the government.

”It is the inalienable right of all citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to do so.

”There is, however, a difference between peaceful call to protest and incitement for a revolution,” the presidential aide stated.

According to him, the organisation championing this planned action is not fronted by any serious public faces.

He said: ”We call on the sponsors and organisers to have the decency to come forward and make their identity known – out of respect to all Nigerians – so that Nigerians can be fully aware in whose name this “revolution” is being proposed and who the beneficiaries may be.

”Less than six months ago, Nigeria held simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections. Both contests were won resoundingly by President Muhammadu Buhari and his All-Progressives Congress party.

”The campaign was observed, and results were confirmed by international election monitoring groups and observers. The result was even contested by the losing presidential candidate and his party in Court.

”The ballot box is the only constitutional means of changing government and a president in Nigeria. The days of coups and revolutions are over.

”Those making the “revolution’’ call hide behind the veil of social media modernity.

”But without revealing the identity of their sponsors this shadowy campaign is no better, and no more democratic, than the days of old.”

Shehu also quoted President Buhari as calling on those behind the so-called revolution March to come out and be identified.

”The President calls on all those who seek to use and hide behind everyday citizens to attain power through undemocratic and violent means, which has been alluded, to come out clearly and be identified.

”They should lead their march in person. Only then will they begin to have the right to call themselves leaders before the people of Nigeria,” he added.(NAN)