From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has described as empty threats the talks by some politicians to deal with him when they eventually win the 2023 presidential election.

The governor said those issuing such threats were simply uncomfortable with his insistence on equity, fairness and justice within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He described such threats as laughable, because those threatening him will never win at the poll and therefore will not have the opportunity to carry out their sinister scheme.

The governor stated this at Community Secondary School 1, Mogho Town, venue of the campaign flag-off rally by the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council in Gokana Local Government Area.

He said: “Most of you have watched on YouTube where they said they will deal with me when they win. You can’t win. You’ve not won, you are threatening to deal with some people. Will God allow you? All of them planning and saying they will deal with us, they’ve not been born. I dare them, let them try it.”

Wike said he was a strong proponent of the principle of equity, fairness and justice, because it is about the best way to foster inclusivity in the party.

He told the people to be proud of being citizens of Rivers State, saying nobody can intimidate the state because it would never play second fiddle in Nigeria.

Wike advised Gokana residents to get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) so they could deploy it to punish haters of the State.

He said 2023 election will be about the use of the PVCs, which he described as the people’s power, adding that this year’s election will not be like what was experienced in 2019 where the army and police were used to intimidate voters.

In his speech, the PDP governorship candidate, Siminialayi Fubara, said the party would win the polls in the state. He urged the people to ensure a resounding victory.