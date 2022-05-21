From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has promised All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Governor Kayode Fayemi of the overwhelming votes of the Imo State delegates during the party’s presidential primary.

Governor Uzodinma also described the Ekiti State governor as one of Nigeria’s finest brains, manager of men and best fit for the presidency of the world’s largest black nation.

He further reassured that the state delegates will look favourably towards him in the forthcoming primary election of the ruling party.

The statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by the spokesman of Governor Fayemi Campaign Organisation, Femi Ige, explained that Uzodinma received Fayemi Friday evening at the Council Chamber in Imo state before leading him to meet the national delegates of the party.

The statement also explained that Senator Uzodinma told Fayemi, who is also the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) not to bother coming to campaign in the state because “he’s someone who is well known to us as our chairman and leader.

“His management of affairs of the NGF is a classic testimony to his renowned man management acumen. He’s a terrific team player, consensus builder, brilliant leader. The conviction behind his words provoke you to want to listen more to the wisdom in his thoughts.

“To us in Imo, the giant strides which you are seeing in the state either in World Bank, AfDB or other international agency interventions are handiwork of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Fayemi.

“So, my chairman, Imo is your home, we know there are many aspirants, but when the time comes, we shall do what is expected of us and I can assure you that we will look favorably in your direction,” he assured.

Responding, Fayemi promised to use all his God-given acumen to help the nation out of the woods.

“I grew up in the Catholic church learning as a mass boy the virtues of fairness, equity and kindness. Growing, I’ve also learnt the art of team playing and consensus building.

“To get out of the woods, our nation must heal wounds, ensure inclusiveness and foist an administration that gives everybody a sense of belonging that will encourage our brothers and sisters in the South-east unleash the inner kinetic energy inherent in them for the greatness of the greater Nigeria nation instead of engendering in them the urge to quit the union,” the presidential aspirant noted.