From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The National Coordinator of socio-political group, Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ), Comrade Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje has given insight into how the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu rejected being the running mate to Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 presidential election.

Comrade Alawuje said Nigerians should be grateful to Tinubu for giving his mandate to Professor Yemi Osinbajo, a Christian, in 2015, otherwise, it would have been Muslim-Muslim ticket at the presidency.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

In a statement made available to Journalists in Kaduna, the DOJ Coordinator argued that Tinubu could be trusted for the 2023 presidential race because he is not a religious extremist.

According to the leader of Tinubu’s supporters group, it was high time religion is completely separated from Nigerian politics, and focus on good governance which is the only major concern of the citizenry.

“Asiwaju Tinubu is being treated unfairly, especially after he sacrificed being vice president in 2015 because of similar consideration, being a Muslim.

“We can now understand that 90 percent of those who are against the national leader of the ruling APC, Bola Tinubu have no genuine reason than if he eventually win the tickets who will be his running mate, which is completely unfair to him because he is not a religious bigot.

“If truly we need liberation in Nigeria, let us consider competency and not ethnic or religious factors.

“If Tinubu is disqualified based on his faith, that means there is no hope for leadership to the entire people of southern part of the country.

“DOJ hereby condemns any forum or group bringing religion into the present situation of the country, all we need is competent hands, if the available competent running mate is an idol worshipper let him be.

“As at present, Tinubu is the most competent based on his past achievements. He must not be castigated based on his faith.

“I call on all Nigerians to start learning religious tolerance from the southwest where it is hard to identify differences between faith.

“I want to recall that in 2015, when Osinbajo was chosen to replace Tinubu, Nigerians celebrated.

“It is now time for Tinubu and it is expected that Osinbajo and all his supporters, would take the lead as campaign leaders for Tinubu 2023.

“We therefore advise all political and religious leaders to stop fueling religious crisis in the country ahead of the 2023 general election so that there will be peaceful and harmonious coexistence among the generality of the people”. Comrade Alawuje said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .