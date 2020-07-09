Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Renown businessman, Prince Arthur Eze, said Igbo should blame themselves for their inability to occupy the office of president.

He said Igbo were never united in pursuing their collective interest and quest for the presidency.

“Igbo are enemies of themselves, not the north or any other people. When I was making effort for the actualisation of the Zone 13 headquarters in Anambra, I did not get the needed cooperation from Igbo stakeholders. Many thought I was doing it for selfish interest. What do I need it for, if not for collective interest? The same thing is applicable to Igbo quest for presidency. Some people are agitating for 2023 presidency, but when the time comes, some stakeholders will sing discordant tunes. Some of us will be begging for vice presidential slots. We must be united as Igbo people, if we are to take our pride of place in this bigger entity called Nigeria,” he said.

Eze stated this, yesterday, at the commissioning of Zone 13 headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force at Ukpo, in Dunukoffia Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Inspector General of Policeman, Muhammad Adamu, represented by DIG Celestine Chibeze Okoye, congratulated Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi states for actualising the dream of having a separate zonal headquarters, saying the new zone would serve the overall benefit of people in the three states.

“The IGP is happy that this long awaited day is a reality today. He is grateful to the people and government of Anambra, especially Prince Arthur Eze, through whom the dream was actualised,” he said.

AIG in charge of the zone, Danmallam Mohammad, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the IGP for finding him worthy to become pioneer AIG of the zone and pledged to give his best in positioning the zone for the overall benefit of the people.

Traditional ruler of Ukpo, Igwe Robert Eze, thanked President Buhari and IGP for elevating the community to the status of host community of the zonal headquarters of the police.

He also commended Prince Arthur Eze for making funds available to make the complex suitable for use. He also welcomed the first AIG of the zone and pledged the support of his people towards the administration of the new zone.