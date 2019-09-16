Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Executive Secretary, Anti-Corruption and Research Based Data Initiative (ARDI), Dennis Aghanya, has called on Igbo to strategise on how to win the presidency in 2023, rather than dissipate energy on whether President Muhammadu Buhari has a certificate or not.

Aghanya’s call is sequel to last week 2019 presidential election judgment between Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC), particularly on the academic certificate of President Buhari.

Said Aghanya:“All over the social media network, it has been Igbo at the forefront of the agitation for President Buhari’s certificate as if that would settle our political problem. This has kept me wondering what our priorities are politically.

“The North and South West respectively are already strategising on how to outsmart each other to cling the country’s presidency in 2023, but here we are, occupying ourselves with the quest for President Buhari’s certificate. Within the PDP fold, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, in his political wisdom, congratulated Mr. President for his victory, while the home state of Atiku Abubakar, had been very peaceful since the judgment came.”