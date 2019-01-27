From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has secured the endorsement and full support of the Kano- based film industry, Kannywood.

Yakubu Mohammed, who spoke on behalf of Kannywood, said, “We need energetic leaders in this country and Atiku is the leader after heart.

“Kannywood is suffering from poor quality production and lack of market for its production. We still remember how former President Goodluck Jonathan encouraged the film and entertainment industry financially to the tune of N200 million.

“We are appealing to Atiku to support us if he comes to power. So our support is for Atiku, and by the special grace of God, Atiku will be the next of President. We will vote and massively canvass support for Atiku” he stressed.

Earlier, Alhaji Atiku promised to uplift the standard of the entertainment industry if elected into power in the forthcoming election. Atiku who was represented by the Senate President and his campaign director, Bukola Saraki at the Kannywood Interactive section, Atiku said he would support the film industry financially like it was the case during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

On his part, the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, told the artists that “the only candidate that has the capacity and commitment to unlock the potentials of artists in Nigeria,Nollywood and Kannywood, is Atiku Abubakar.

He said: “ Atiku will empower the entertainment industry in Nigeria to compete favourably with Hollywood. He already has plans known as Generation Next to empower the youths.”