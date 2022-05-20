From Agaju Madugba, Katsina, Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo and Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant and Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has warned that insecurity in parts of the country, especially the north, may persist if majority of the people do not acquire education.

Speaking at a meeting with Katsina State delegates at the Government House ahead of the forthcoming primaries, Lawan said education would be one of his priorities if elected president.

“The problem of insecurity the country is facing is because a poor man’ child has not gone to the four corners of classroom. If there is not going to be free education there should be at least a measure to subsidise our education sector.”

He said his 23 years at the National Assembly beginning from the House of Representatives has equipped him with the necessary capacity to occupy the highest position of President of Nigeria.

Lawan urged the delegates and the entire people of Katsina to support his presidential aspiration insisting that “though I am from Yobe State, Katsina is home to my people as we have some historical connections as confirmed by the Emir of Katsina.

“Moreover, I am so much attached to Katsina because of my personal relationship with Governor Aminu Bello Masari who taught me so many things when he was Speaker of the House of Representatives. He guided me do much to the extent that I am what I am today because of Governor Aminu Bello Masari.”

Responding, Masari said he was in dilemma over which of the presidential aspirants to support as all of them continue to visit Katsina soliciting for support of his people.

Lawan was accompanied on the visit by the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and the senator representing Katsina South zone at the National Assembly, Bello Mandiya.