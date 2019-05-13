Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Presidency has listed major milestones President Muhammadu Buhari has recorded to address security challenges since the beginning of the year.

The 41 milestones, which cut across insurgency, armed robbery, kidnapping among others, were special operations carried out by the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement reiterated that it is the government’s constitutional duty and responsibility to safeguard lives and properties.

Meanwhile, the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has challenged the Federal Government to rise up to its responsibility of safeguarding and securing the lives and property of Nigerians.

JNI spoke, yesterday, in Kaduna, against the background of increasing wave of kidnapping, armed robbery and banditry, particularly in the north.

The Islamic body also expressed concerns over what it called inter-agency rivalry among security agencies in the fight against insecurity across the length and breadth of the country.

The religious group, who has as President-General, the Sultan of Sokoto,Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar lll, also said the use of technology and intelligent gathering should be improved to win the war against banditry and insurgency in the region and beyond by security agencies.

These were contained in a communique issued after the 2019 Central Council’s meeting and the annual Pre-Ramadan lecture as well as the Conference.

It was signed by the conference Communique’ Chairman, Prof. S. W. Junaidu and Khalid A. Aliyu (Waziri of Sokoto), who is also Secretary-General of the JNI.

Adesina reiterated that Buhari’s administration remains committed to its constitutional responsibility, adding that despite recent spikes in the spate of crime and criminality, “the evildoers will be beaten and badly, too. The ravening clouds can never be victorious. Soon, they shall no longer possess the sky.”

Adesina added that the Buhari-led government is not leaving any stone unturned to restore sanity and calm.

He listed some of the security initiatives taken between January and now, for the safety and security of Nigerians to include: “Operation Puff Adder (Nigerian Police), Operation Harbin Kunama 3 (Nigerian Army) and Exercise Egwu Eke 3 (Nigerian Army) have all been launched in 2019, to complement the existing Operations Sharan Daji (launched in 2016 by the Nigerian Army) and Diran Mikiya (launched 2018 by the Nigerian Air Force). All of these operations are focused on tackling banditry and criminality in the North West of Nigeria.

“Operation Harbin Kunama 3 was launched on April 1, 2019 to ensure the complete defeat of the bandits fleeing military operations in Zamfara and escaping into Kaduna, Katsina, Kano, Niger and Sokoto States.

“Hundreds of kidnappers and bandits have been arrested or killed since January, several camps/hideouts destroyed; and hundreds of hostages rescued. In a two-week operation in February (lasting from February 4 to February 14), 80 hostages were freed by the Nigerian Army, with 37 bandits killed.

“Aerial bombardments of bandits’ camps have been intensified in recent months. A new Air Force Base – the 271 Nigerian Air Force Detachment (271 NAF Det) – was commissioned at Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State in May 2019, to complement the 207 Quick Response Group (QRG) established in Gusau, Zamfara State, in 2017.”

The presidency said the Nigerian Police between January 2019 and the first week of May, 2019, arrested 270 suspected kidnappers, 275 suspected armed robbers, and recovered 105 assorted weapons plus a large cache of ammunition in the North West and North Central.

It said on April 5, the Nigerian Police launched ‘Operation Puff Adder’, a multi-agency strategy, in collaboration with the Nigerian Armed Forces and the Department of State Services (DSS), tailored towards ridding the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, Kogi, Katsina, Niger and Zamfara states of all forms of crimes and criminality- kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, amongst others.

“April 9, Police operatives attached to ‘Operation Puff Adder’ arrested three notorious criminals involved in the kidnap of Channels Television’s staff, Mr. Friday Okeregbe, Hanniel Patrick, Abdulwahab Isah and Salisu Mohammed.

“April 10, Officers of the ‘Operation Puff Adder’ killed nine notorious criminals on the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway. 6 Ak47 Rifles, 1 Pump Action Gun, 1,206 Rounds of Ak47 Ammunition, 7 Magazines, 28 Cartridges And 158 Expended Shells were recovered from the criminals.

“April 16- Operatives attached to ‘Operation Puff Adder’ arrested one Mallam Salisu Abubakar, 48yrs old, a native of Dutsinma LGA, Katsina State. The Mallam, is a self-confessed spiritual father of kidnappers terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna expressway and parts of other North-West/North-Central states.

“Following the arrest of the kidnappers’ ‘spiritual father’, Police detectives attached to ‘Operation Puff Adder’, arrested 18 notorious kidnappers and armed robbers at different times and places across the country. A total of twenty- two (22) AK 47 rifles, five (5) locally fabricated pistols and a cache of live ammunition were recovered from the bandits.

“May 5- Operatives from ‘Operation Puff Adder’ rescued unhurt 27 kidnap victims including 5 Chinese nationals. The Chinese citizens who were earlier kidnapped on 15th April, 2019 in Bobi, Niger State, were safely and successfully rescued from a forest in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, following painstaking investigative efforts, including both air and ground surveillance. Two of the kidnappers died from injuries sustained during exchange of gun fire with the Police in the course of the rescue mission. Twenty-two other kidnap victims were rescued in Zamfara State and other parts of the country.”

The presidency listed the successful operations of the Nigerian Army to include:

“8 January – The Army flagged off ‘Exercise EGWU EKE III’ in 8 Division Nigerian Army’s area of responsibility at 1 Battalion, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

“2 February- Troops of 8 Division of the Nigerian Army on ‘Exercise Egwu Eke III’ in conjunction with other security agencies recovered dangerous weapons from criminals and political thugs in Sokoto State. This has really contributed immensely to a peaceful security situation in the state.

“15 March- Troops of 72 Special Forces Makurdi, deployed at Yelwata, in Guma LGA, which is a border town between Benue and Nasarawa states, while on patrol along Yelwata-Kadarko road engaged armed robbers in a gun battle, which resulted in the elimination of one of the armed robbers, while others took to their heels. The suspects were dressed in military desert camouflage and robbing motorists along the road.

“13 April- Troops conducting ‘Operation Sharan Daji’ in Zamfara State killed 23 bandits and arrested 18 suspected informants, cattle rustlers, kidnappers and logistics suppliers to armed criminals in the state.

“20 April- Troops on Operation ‘Habin Kunama III’, based on credible intelligence about bandits’ movements in Kirsa and Sunke in Anka LGA, Zamfara State, continued with the clearance operation into the hinterland to clear the brigands, arresting 18 informants and recovering arms and motorcycles.

“22 April- Troops of 72 Special Forces (SF) Battalion Makurdi deployed for internal security operation in Katsina-Ala LGA, Benue State, averted a terrible clash between two Tiv clans-Shitile and Ikyora in the early hours of that day. They exterminated 5 mercenaries, recovered arms and ammunition.

“May 8- A patrol team of 1 Division of the Nigerian Army raided a bandits’ den at Gonan Bature East of Rijana and Kasarami farm house in Chikun LGA, Kaduna State. The abandoned Kasarami farm house was reportedly forcefully occupied by criminals and had been used as a shelter and a place where victims of kidnapping were kept.

“May 8- Troops on Exercise ‘Harbin Kunama III’ arrested a notorious logistics supplier for bandits crouching between Jibia-Batsari axis -one Marwana Abubakar was arrested at Kwashabawa village in Jibia LGA, Katsina State.

“May 8- Troops of 311 Artillery Regiment successfully conducted a raid operation on a suspected facility in Kontagora township, Niger State. During the raid, some weapons were discovered and recovered.”

The said the Nigerian Air Force also on 19 January- deployed a fighter aircraft, along with support equipment, and a detachment of Special Forces (SF) personnel to Sokoto to further boost anti-banditry operations in Northwest Nigeria under ‘Operation DIRAN MIKIYA’. The deployment is aimed at adding value to the efforts to deal with the spate of insecurity in some parts of Sokoto State and the border areas between Zamfara and Sokoto States.

“7 February- The Air Task Force (ATF) of ‘Operation DIRAN MIKIYA’ intensified the bombardment of armed bandits’ hideouts in Zamfara State and environs, after several camps being used by the bandits to launch attacks against innocent civilians were identified.

“21 February- The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) provided a mobile Jet A-1 fuelling facility to enable the refuelling of NAF Helicopters that would operate out of the 23 Quick Response Wing (23 QRW) Nguroje. This will further enhance security on the Mambilla Plateau.

“12 March- In continuation of efforts to enhance security in Kaduna State and its environs, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), working with other security agencies, intensified aerial surveillance over identified hotspots and flashpoints in the state while sustaining its air patrol along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway. Some of the areas covered in the surveillance missions include Gonin Gora, Kajuru, Kujama, Kasuwar Maganin and surrounding settlements.

“31 March- A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Special Forces (SF) Team operating in Zamfara State successfully repelled attacks by armed bandits who attempted to invade Hayin Mahe and Hayin Kanawa Villages in Gusau Local Government Area.

“8 April- The Air Task Force (ATF) for ‘Operation DIRAN MIKIYA’ renewed air offensive against armed bandits in Zamfara State and its environs. The air strikes are aimed at flushing out the bandits from their hideouts in Sububu, Rugu and Kagara Forests, amongst others, whilst ensuring the protection of the lives and properties of citizens in Northwest Nigeria.

“9 April- The Air Task Force (ATF), ‘Operation DIRAN MIKIYA’ neutralized dozens of armed bandits in Sector 2 Area of Operation in Zamfara State and also supported surface forces to move into the attacked areas to mop-up the fleeing survivors and recover their weapons. Some of the bandits fled across the border into Niger Republic.

“13 April- The Air Task Force (ATF) for ‘Operation DIRAN MIKIYA’ destroyed some logistics stores belonging to bandits at a location within Kagara Forest, Zamfara State. Some of the armed bandits who had fled their camps as a result of NAF’s earlier air strikes had relocated some logistics items, including fuel, motorcycles and local arms-making equipment, to another location within Kagara Forest.

“16 April- In response to reports that high profile armed bandits were gathering around Rafi and Doka villages of Mada District in Gusau Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State, which is under the Area of Responsibility (AOR) of the 207 Quick Response Group (207 QRG), a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Special Forces (SF) Team was dispatched to the area to secure the 2 settlements.

“22 April- The Air Task Force (ATF) for ‘Operation DIRAN MIKIYA’ neutralized about 10 armed bandits at Sububu Forest area in Zamfara State. This was achieved while the ATF was responding to a request for close air support by ground troops of Sector 7 Area of Responsibility of Operation SHARAN DAJI, who had come into contact with armed bandits in Shinkafi Local Government Area (LGA).

“4 May- NAF commissioned the 271 Nigerian Air Force Detachment (271 NAF Det) at Birinin Gwari in Kaduna State. The Detachment was established to serve as support Base and a blocking force for troops in Operations DIRAN MIKIYA and SHARAN DAJI.”

“That government and its relevant agencies charged with safe guarding the lives and property of Nigerian citizens should brace up to the challenge of the menace of kidnappings, armed banditry, and other forms of social vices bedeviling the nation.

“In this regards, the use of technology and intelligence gathering should be improved upon by those concerned and Nigerians are implored to give credible information regarding those perpetrating the heinous acts, as they don’t come from the sky.

“The watch word should always remain synergy between those concerned not rivalry. While efforts should continuously be made to secure the release of all those in the hands of ransom seeking beasts,” it said.

According to the Communique’, the government of the north are not doing enough about the issue of Almajiri in the north.

The group called on the various government in the region to involve the Emir’s in the proper management of schools being attended by the Almajiri.

This, the body said, was because the “government initiative on the Almajiri schools needs to be strengthened. In this regard, and in consideration of the effective structures maintained by the Muslim traditional institutions which are the custodians of Islam in Nigeria, the Council calls on the government to involve the Emirs in the proper management of the schools.”

Also, it said government at all levels should intensify fight against all forms of drug and substance abuse, noting that “Muslim scholars, parents as well as the traditional institutions are also called upon to re-dedicate themselves to fight drug abuse in whatever forms; spiritually, materially and morally.”

“Change must start with the fear of Allah (SWT) and our resolve as leaders, parents, scholars and elders is to be role models for the younger generation,” it added.

This was just as the JNI commended the Federal Government for security and the release of Zainab Aliyu who was detained by Saudi Arabia authorities over an alleged drug trafficking.

The JNi, however, frowned at the persecution of Muslim girls for wearing veil(hijab) in the Southwestern Nigeria.

It said, “The Council strongly condemns the lingering refusal of Hijab in some states of the south west despite a court ruling and calls on the Muslim brothers and sisters over there to continue to be steadfast until success is completely achieved.

“The state governments should be made to understand that this is discriminatory and contrary to the laws of Nigeria which guarantee freedom of religion.”

On Internally Displaced Persons (IDP), JNI called for proper care of the IDPs and hoped that concerned and urgent attention would continue to be given to them by the Government through programmes that would immediately alleviate their sufferings by addressing their challenges in a holistic manner involving all stakeholders.

“The Central Council further implores the Federal Governme

The group also commiserated with families of those who lost their beloved ones in Zamfara, Kaduna, Sokoto as a result of banditry, kidnapping and other criminal vices.