From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

THE Presidency has listed the achievements of the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration since 2015, describing them as many jinxes broken under his leadership.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Buhari has ended tracks of erstwhile impossibles, including signing the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law.

Among the jinxes broken include the President’s recent declaration of N287 billion profit after tax by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which was the first in the over 40 years of the corporation.

He said the Buhari administration launched the first National Social Investment Programme in the country’s history and is today the largest Social Investment Programme in Africa and one of the largest in the world.

He also mentioned the restoration of the federal budget to a January-to-December cycle, after more than a decade.

“Finance Acts 2019 and 2020 – the first time ever that Federal Budgets are being accompanied by dedicated and specific reform legislation, to support implementation. Discrimination Against Persons With Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018: Another unprecedented piece of legislation in Nigeria. Treasury Single Account (TSA) started in 2012, expanded across the entire Government by President Buhari”, the statement said.

He said Buhari is the first President to start and complete a rail project in Nigeria’s history, citing the Lagos-Ibadan rail project.

Also listed are the successful completion of 12 inherited Dam projects across the country, including Kashimbila Multipurpose Dam, Taraba; Ogwashi-Uku Multipurpose Dam, Delta; Adada Dam, Enugu; Sulma Earth Dam, Katsina; Gimi Earth Dam, Kaduna; Amla-Otukpo Dam, Benue; Amauzari Earth Dam, Imo; Ibiono-Ibom Earth Dam, Akwa Ibom; Gadau/Lafia Zigau Dam, Bauchi; Alajue Small Earth Dam, Osun; Kampe Omi Dam, Kogi (Rehabilitation) and Kargo Dam, Kaduna (rehabilitation).

The list included: “Petroleum Industry Bill signed into law in 2021, after almost two decades in the works. It is aimed at reforming a Petroleum Act dating back to 1969, as well as other supplementary laws and regulations.

“Deep Offshore and Inland Basin (Production Sharing Contracts) Act, 2019, amended for the first time since 1993.

“More than 6 billion dollars of inherited Cash Call Arrears now being cleared by the Buhari Administration, since 2016. More than 3 billion dollars of the arrears (payments due to International Oil Companies) have since been paid.

“The Buhari Administration has overseen the first successful Marginal Fields Bid Round in almost 20 years.

“The Buhari Administration has launched the first National Social Investment Programme in the country’s history. Today it is the largest Social Investment Programme in Africa and one of the largest in the world.

“Restoration of the Federal Budget to a January-to-December cycle, after more than a decade.

“The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) was established in 2011, and for its first seven years did not have an enabling Act of the National Assembly — Until 2018 when President Buhari assented to the NCDC Act.

“Nigeria Police Act, 2020: The first overhaul of the Police Act since it was originally enacted in 1943

“Nigeria Correctional Service Act, 2019 – overhauled the existing Prisons Act, almost 50 years after it was first enacted.

“Finance Acts 2019 and 2020 – the first time ever that Federal Budgets are being accompanied by dedicated and specific reform legislation, to support implementation.

“Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Bill (SPOMO), 2019: The first of its kind in the entire Gulf of Guinea, dedicated to prosecuting maritime offences.

“Police Trust Fund Act, 2019: First-ever legislation dedicated to addressing the financing of the Police Force

“CAMA, 2020 – the first overhaul of the Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) in 30 years.”

“Discrimination Against Persons With Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018: Another unprecedented piece of legislation in Nigeria.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.