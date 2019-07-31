Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has expressed sadness over the passing of Alhaji Tijani Yusuf on Wednesday morning after a brief illness.

Yusuf, 63, popularly called TJ, was until his death, the Special Assistant (Special Duties) to the permanent secretary at the State House, Jalal Arabi.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, described Yusuf, as a very likeable and unassuming gentleman, known for his excellent administrative skills, most notably, his pivotal roles during swearing-in/oath-taking ceremonies of top appointees of the Federal government before Nigerian leaders.

In recognition of his meritorious services, Yusuf was given the national honours of Member of the Order of Niger, (MON 2006), and Officer of the Order of Niger, (OON 2012) after receiving several commendation letters including one from the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Deployed to the State House in 1994 from the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Rural Development, he rose to the rank of director in 2013, and retired in 2016 after decades serving several Nigerian military and civilian leaders.

Following his mandatory retirement on the basis of age, he was appointed special assistant to the permanent secretary.

“The late Yusuf would be sorely missed by the management and staff of the State House.

“After prayers at the Abuja National Mosque, his remains were conveyed to his home town, Minna, Niger State for interment. thanks

“Alhaji Yusuf was married and had children,” Adesina said in the statement