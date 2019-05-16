Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday night, described the relationship between the Executive arm of the government and the outgoing Eighth National Assembly as not the best.

He reviewed the relationship, while speaking at Iftar (breaking of fast) he hosted for the leadership of the National Assembly led by Senate President Bukola Saraki at the State House, and, according to him, the country deserved better than it got and hoped for a better working relationship as soon as the Ninth National Assembly is inaugurated.

“Relations between the executive and the Legislature were not the best in the Eighth National Assembly.

“I sincerely hope each one of us will do his utmost to ensure there is a better working relationship between these two arms of government in the Ninth Assembly so that we can serve the people better,” said the president.

Buhari noted that the the principal task of the National Assembly “is to cooperate with the executive, so that together, we can fashion policies that will lift our people out of poverty and out of illiteracy.

“I appeal to the distinguished senators and honourable members to subordinate all personal interests and ambitions to the imperative of working for the common good of our people.”

The president congratulated the members-elect on winning their elections and opined that “this is a great burden and a great responsibility placed on you by your people. Our citizens are faced with challenges of poverty.

President Buhari assured the lawmakers that his doors remain open “to all of you who have genuine concerns or advice, to improve the quality of governance and service delivery to our people.”

In his reaction, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, assured the president that the National Assembly will focus on national interest; at all times.

The iftar was also attended by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Majority Leader, Ahmad Lawan, and Deputy Speaker, Yusuf Lasun, minority leader and other members of the leadership; among others.