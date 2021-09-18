From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, Ismail Omipidan, has faulted the claim by the state’s former Commissioner for Local and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Kolapo Alimi, that his principal, Oyetola, refused to nominate his predecessor for a ministerial slot.

Omipidan described the former commissioner’s claim as ‘untrue, wicked, illogical and mischievous.’

Reacting to the claim by Alimi in a newspaper interview that when it was time to nominate ministers about two years ago, Oyetola allegedly sent three names without that of Rauf Aregbesola, Oyetola’s aide said his principal was at no time contacted by the Presidency or any other quarters to nominate any minister.

Omipidan said the President appointed his ministers in line with his stance that if state governors are at liberty to appoint their commissioners, he, too, should be at liberty to choose those who would work with him in the FEC.

Omipidan, who spoke with journalists in Osogbo, said he was sure all those who were involved in the process back then, would have formed their opinion on the character and person of Alimi, knowing full well he lied just to smear the name of a good man (Oyetola).

He added that it is the likes of Alimi that are trying to create issues in the party through the deliberate spreading of false claims and lies to cause acrimony and unnecessary tension within the APC fold in Osun.

‘Ordinarily, one would have ignored the deliberate and wicked lie from Alimi, but one is compelled to react to put the record straight for the sake of posterity.

‘First, if you all recall, it was public knowledge that President Buhari, said since he does not get involved in the appointment of commissioners in the various states, the governors would not dictate to him, who to appoint from their states.

‘Two, on my honour, my boss was at no time contacted either by the Presidency or any other quarters to either suggest names or nominate ministers.

‘I will, therefore, implore Alimi to cross-check his facts well and stop lying shamelessly against my boss. He is just out to smear the name of a good man and create acrimony between my boss and his brother, our former Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. But Osun people know better,’ Omipidan added.

