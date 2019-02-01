From Gyang Bere, Jos

President Izu-Umunna Cultural Association of Nigeria (IUCA), Dr. Ugo Patrick Ihekuna, has described as shocking, the attack unleashed by Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano, on the President of Ohanaeze and leader of Ndigbo in the North, Chief Nnia Nwodo, for endorsing Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, presidential and vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, respectively.

Dr. Ihekuna, in a statement issues in Jos, yesterday, urged governor Obiano to tender unreserved apology to the Igbo leader. He said the decision to endorse the Atiku/Obi ticket in the PDP was a collective decision of Igbo, during an enlarged meeting and not Nwodo’s decision.

“IUCA, the think-tank of Ndigbo worldwide, recieved the recent dissenting voices that rose against Ohanaeze because of the choice they made in adopting a presidential candidate for Ndigbo.

“We received the insult of governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state on the president of Ohanaeze, Chief Nnia Nwodo with shock and dismay.

“As the voice and conscious of Ndigbo in the North, we are morally bound to respond to Obiano’s unguided and unfignified utterances against the undisputed Igbo leader Chief Nnia Nwodo.

“We must observe that what Nnia Nwodo said represented the views of Ndigbo; after a thorough Igba-Izu, at a well constituted Ime Obi.

“We can attest that the decision at the meeting was a collective one, not that of Nwodo.”

Dr. Ihekuna noted that governor Obiano has bitten the fingers that fed him, and added that they are “utterly dismayed by his outbursts.

“Considering the deluge of condemnation that greeted your action from Ndigbo worldwide, we must end by advising that it is in your best interest that you tender an unreserved apology to our leader, who has been mortally wounded and offended by your action.”