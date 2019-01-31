Gyang Bere, Jos

President Izu-Umunna Cultural Association of Nigeria (IUCA) Dr Ugo Patrick Ihekuna has described as shocking the attack unleashed by Governor Willie Obiano on the President of Ohanaeze and leader of Ndigbo in the North, Chief Nnia Nwodo, for endorsing PDP presidential Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Peter Obi.

Dr Ihekuna, in a statement on Thursday in Jos, urged Governor Obiano to tender an unreserved apology to the Igbo leader.

He said the decision to endorse the Atiku/Obi PDP ticket was a collective decision of the Igbos during an enlarged meeting and not a decision of Chief Nnia Nwodo.

“Izu-Umunna Cultural Association of Nigeria (IUCA), the Pan-Igbo think-tank of Ndigbo worldwide, recieved the recent dissenting voices that rose against Ohanaeze because of the choice they made in adopting a presidential candidate for Ndigbo,” the statement reads.

“We received the insult of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State to the President of Ohanaeze and leader of Ndigbo of Anambra State to the President of Ohanaeze and leader of Ndigbo Chief Nnia Nwodo with shock and dismay.

“As the voice and conscious of Ndigbo in the North, we are morally bound to respond to Governor Obiano’s unguided and unfignified utterances against the undisputed Igbo leader Chief Barrister Nnia Nwodo.

“We must observe that what Nnia Nwodo said represents the views of Ndigbo after a thorough Igba-Izu at a well constituted Ime Obi. We can attest that the decision at the meeting was a collective one, not that of Nwodo.

“Considering the deluge of condemnation that greeted your action from Ndigbo worldwide, we must end by advising that it is in your best interest that you tender an unreserved apology to our leader who have been mortally wounded and offended by your action.”