From Raphael Ede, Enugu

rising from a well-attended meeting, Igbo highest decision-making body, Imeobi Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, endorsed the presidential aspiration of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Peter Obi.

In a communique after a meeting, Ohanaeze explained the rationale behind its endorsement in a communique, after its meeting in Enugu.

In the communique, signed by the President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Ohanaeze said the endorsement is in its collective search for a polity that is just, egalitarian and inclusive.

“The Imeobi Ohaneze Ndigbo met at the Nike Lake Hotel, Enugu, to further deliberate on the future of Ndigbo in the chequered history of a beleaguered country.

“After a critical and dispassionate appraisal of the issues and the visible fault lines in our polity, including the analysis of the election manifestos of the various contesting parties, especially with regards to the restructuring of the federation and continued relevance of our people in the Nigerian geo-political space, the meeting resolved as follows: Ohanaeze notes particularly that a major political party, the PDP, by the nomination of our son, Obi, as the vice presidential candidate, has given Ndigbo an opportunity for inclusivity. Ndigbo must seize the moment. The presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku, has made an avowed commitment to restructuring of the Federation and reconfirmed same during his recent visit to the United States…

“In consideration of the above and other relevant existential factors pertaining to the treatment of the Igbo in our polity, the Imeobi Ohanaeze, therefore, ratifies the decision reached at the Ohanaeze National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Enugu, on Tuesday, to adopt the Atiku Abubakar/ Peter Obi ticket in the 2019 presidential election. Imeobi therefore, endorses and embraces fully, this ticket without equivocation, especially with regards to the position of Ndigbo at the Awka Declaration, which insisted on a complete restructuring of the Nigerian polity.

“Ohanaeze urges Ndigbo to see their PVCs as their most potent tool to ensure a restructured polity and for a better society.

“The meeting further called on the international community to help to ensure a free and credible 2019 elections in Nigeria; and finally, Ohanaeze urges all Igbo to come out and vote and to protect their votes.”