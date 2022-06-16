From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said it is still weighing its options for the South East ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

This is as former Anambra State Governor and Chairman, Igbo Elders Consultative Forum (IECF), Chukwuemeka Ezeife, yesterday, insisted that the push for the President of Nigeria from the South East was still on course.

Two major political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) concluded their primaries recently and failed to elect a south easterner as their flag bearers.

Unfolding events also indicate that the PDP may not favour the zone with its vice presidential slot.

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi who dumped the PDP and clinched the Labour Party ticket, is already making waves across the country.

However, National Publicity Secretary of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia told Daily Sun that the group was waiting for all the political parties to conclude fielding their presidential candidates before deciding on who to support.

Ogbonnia who described President of Igbo extraction as an idea whose time had come said they would meet with other critical stakeholders in the region and announce their preferred candidate.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide under the leadership of Prof. George Obiozor is committed to actualisation of Nigeria President of South East extraction. We have not seen the candidates of all the political parties. So, we will hold on until when everything about primaries is settled, then Ohanaeze will decide on the next line of action.”

On the allegation by Ebonyi State Governor and Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum that Ohanaeze did not throw its weight behind the South East presidency project, Ogbonnia said the group would not join issues with the governor.

