From George Onyejiuwa,Owerri

Leadership of the Imo State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied endorsing the purported presidential ambition of former governor and current senator representing Orlu senatorial zone (Imo West), Rochas Okorocha, as he has long ceased to be a member of the party.

It noted that the attempt by a group of people parading themselves as members of the APC in the state was to mislead and deceive the public into thinking that Okorocha has been endorsed by the state chapter to run for the 2023 presidential election.

It also reiterated that there is only APC in Imo State which is led by Ebere MacDonald as its chairman.

In a statement, yesterday, Cajetan Duke, state publicity secretary, said Okorocha was on a wild goose chase as he was no longer a member of the party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the leadership of Imo APC declares that Okorocha, representing Imo West at the Senate is as at today, no longer a member of the APC because of his deliberate failure to revalidate his membership of the party during the last registration and revalidation exercise adjudged to be most transparent, open and peaceful.

“It is, therefore, odious and extreme subterfuge for anyone to issue statement indicating that Imo APC, which Okorocha is no longer a member, has endorsed and passed vote of confidence in him to contest for the presidential ticket of our great party.

“Imo people and Nigerians should know that APC, Imo State chapter ably led by Macdonald Ebere never passed any vote of confidence in Okorocha and given his melodramatics when he was the governor of Imo State, lacks the character, competence and credibility to govern a great country like Nigeria hence, it will be grave mistake with injurious consequences for the country if that should happen.”