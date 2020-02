Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) on Monday demanded a review of the Supreme Court judgement of the 2019 polls.

The Supreme Court had affirmed President Muhammadu Buhari as winner of the 2019 presidential election.

The PDP is also demanding a review of the apex court judgement on the Kaduna, Kano, Kastina and Osun governorship polls.

The opposition party spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan stated this at a press briefing at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.