Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has presented showing Mamman Daura, the 80-year-old nephew of the president in a room making phone call, debunking remours he is sick and out of the country.

Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, on Saturday, through his verified twitter handle @BashirAhmaad, tweeted the video asking Nigerians to disregard the report that Daura, was flown to London on a medical emergency.

He captioned the video thus: “No iota of truth in the earlier story that Mallam Mamman Daura was flown to London for an emergency medical attention, he is hale and hearty, Nigerians should disregard that story.”

Several media platforms had reported that Daura, was taken to the UK, last Friday, after battling some symptoms of COVID-19.

A Presidency source had earlier said that Daura is hale and hearty but was in London for unfinished business.