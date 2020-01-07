Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has said the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), by narrowing the action of terrorists in the country to a religious conflict, was doing the bidding of terrorists.

The CAN had called on the Federal Government to deploy every necessary resource to ensure the rescue of all Christians held captive by Boko Haram and the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

The religious body describes as unfortunate the abduction of Adamawa State CAN Chairman Reverend Lawan Andimi by Boko Haram terrorists last week.

CAN President Rev. Samson Ayokunle had said the latest abduction was evidence of persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

But in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the Presidency pushed back against the claim, saying:

“The security forces of Nigeria are working continuously to return those taken hostage by Boko Haram to their families, friends and communities. In doing this, the government has full confidence in their ability to accomplish the task.

“On its own part, government has condemned some of the appalling acts of terror, especially following the festive period. Yet, to continue to see these happenings solely in religious terms – removed from social, economic and environmental factors – simplifies complexities that must be heeded. Not seeing them as they should be is exactly what the terrorists and groups wish: they want Nigerians to see their beliefs as a reason to turn against one another.

“On the contrary, Christians and Muslims alike are united in their opposition to Boko Haram and the hatred for decency that the infamous group stands for.

“Nigerians must continue to be united in ensuring that they do not subscribe to the terrorists’ message of division. “Unfortunately, some leaders and politicians seek to make political capital from our religious differences. As we fight Boko Haram on the ground, so too must we tackle their beliefs: stability and unity in face of their hatred is itself a rejection of their worldview.

“This government shall never tolerate religious intolerance. We clearly and unambiguously restate our support for the freedom to practice whichever belief you wish. The politicisation of religion – as forbidden by the constitution – has no place in Nigeria.”