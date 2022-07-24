From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has reacted to the viral video where the abductors of the abducted Kaduna-Abuja train passengers were seen flogging by the victims.

While assuring that the military are not relenting in its efforts to rescue the remaining of the victims, the Presidency explained that if the military should go by the popular call for carpet bombing of the known locations, it will only assuage the desire of an angry public for revenge, but pit the hostages in danger.”

The terrorists had attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, killing eight and kidnapping no fewer than 61 passengers.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the Presidency said, “Terrorist activity using propaganda and the use of violence to force governments to accept or submit to political demands is not new all over world.”

The Presidency assured that the country’s security and defense forces are not clueless or helpless.

He said: “They have their plans and ways of doing things which they will not display in the media.

“The dilemmas in dealing with the specific case of train terrorists are manifold: punitive action like the popular call for carpet bombing of the known locations may assuage the desire of an angry public for revenge, but what about the hostages? They have committed no offense. All they did was to board a train.

“It suffices to say that the security forces are not relenting. They are acutely aware of their duties, responsibilities and what the nation expects of them. “Whenever they embark upon those actions, they expect that the public should provide them with the needed support.

“Terrorism is a global scourge that must be fought by all actors- the military, the civilian population and the communication service providers. This is the only way safe havens of terrorists are eliminated in every part of the world.

“To help the nation against ongoing situation, the media must increase their support for the fight against the exploitation of the internet and social media for terrorist purposes.

“The Presidency, in the meantime wishes to reassure the public that the President has done all, and even more than what is expected of him as Commander-in-Chief by way of morale, material and equipment support to the military and expects nothing short of good results in the immediate.”