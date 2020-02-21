Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has reiterated that the latest $321 million late Nigerian military dictator Sani Abacha loot to be repatriated from the Island of Jersey, will be channelled properly.

Reacting to reports that the United States is against plans by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to pay Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Bagudu $100 million from Abacha loot, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said: “We have a lot more money to recover overseas and no one has the right to complicate things for the government of our country.

“The United States and the British crown dependency of Jersey have agreed with the president and government of Nigeria to repatriate $308 million funds connected to former Nigerian military ruler General Sani Abacha, the three governments said.

“By a decision of this government, the entire sum will be paid to the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and will be used in expediting the construction of the three major infrastructure projects across Nigeria – namely Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, Abuja – Kano Expressway and the Second Niger bridge.

“The position of the Buhari administration is still the same on this.

“The Embassy of the United States may be approached for any clarification on the agreement already reached by the three parties.”