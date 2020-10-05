Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The presidency has reacted to the call by General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, that Nigeria must restructure as soon as possible to prevent a disintegration.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, the Presidency said that President Muhammadu Buhari administration would not be intimidated into making any hasty decision over the matter.

The presidency added Buhari would not be forced to make any decision that would not be in the interest of the nation, adding that the president would only work with the legislature on issues of national concerns.

“The presidency responds to the recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country with factions giving specific timelines for the president to do one thing or another or else, in their language, “the nation will break up”

The statement added: “This is to warn that such unpatriotic outbursts are both unhelpful and unwarranted as this government will not succumb to threats and take any decision out of pressure at a time when the nation’s full attention is needed to deal with the security challenges facing it at a time of the Covid-19 health crisis.

“Repeat: this administration will not take any decision against the interests of 200 million Nigerians, who are the president’s first responsibility under the constitution, out of fear or threats especially in this hour of a health crisis.

“The president as an elected leader under this constitution will continue to work with patriotic Nigerians, through and in line with the parliamentary processes to finding solutions to structural and other impediments to the growth and wellbeing of the nation and its people.”