From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The presidency has reacted to the call by Northern Elders Forum (NEF) for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over killings across the country, especially in the North.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, assured of reforms on the security sector by the government.

He, however, accused the NEF of seeking publicity like oxygen as was the norm with failed politicians.

He said the call for President Buhari’s resignation was not a solution to the security problems facing the country.

“The presidency does not wish to be drawn into the high-decibel show in the media, taking the nation by the storm from the Northern Elders Forum. Publicity is the oxygen for politicians who have failed to connect with voters in a democracy.

“It is enough to say from our part, that resignation call on of the President is not a solution to the security problems facing the country, something that has built up to a worrisome level following decades of neglect. It is more important that citizens know what their government is doing to deal with this situation and for politicians to come to terms with the fact the it is beneficial to all that they help to preserve the state so that when it is their turn, they will have a place that they will manage. People don’t have to destroy what is there in a desperate quest to get power.”

Shehu said in response to the recent spike in terrorist activity, particularly in the Kaduna and Niger states axis, the defence establishment, in response to presidential directives, had realigned and reorganised operation in the areas, as well as that going on in the Niger Delta region.

“The new operations structures are being reinforced with land-based assets to increase the efficiency of the troops and intelligence is equally being reinforced.

The air defence system is being reinforced with newly-acquired jets and drones which assemblage and training for operators has been hastened to meet the current exigencies. The country is equally getting assurances of early delivery of equipment on order from manufacturers and the effort is ongoing to conclude other major procurements still in process.”