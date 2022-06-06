The presidency says millions of Nigerians elected President Muhammadu Buhari into office in 2015.

According to the presidency, no single individual can claim to have been responsible for Buhari’s victory in the 2015 elections.

The presidency’ was reacting to remarks of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a presidential hopeful of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

While addressing delegates in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, on Thursday, Tinubu said Buhari wouldn’t have become president without him.

“There are many people who played parts large and small in his historic election in 2015, making history as the first opposition candidate to defeat a sitting president with power changing hands peacefully at the ballot box.

“There are those who advised the President to run again; those who decided to build a political party – the APC – that could finally be the political vehicle capable of delivering victory where all other opposition parties and alliances before it had failed.

“Those decisions may have been agreed upon by a few. But they were delivered by thousands and voted for by tens of millions. No one can or should claim to have made the possible.

“Yet as important as that moment was, it is not what should decide the next general election.

“What matters is the future: the policy platforms, the ideas, the drive, and the determination to take over the President’s stewardship of our country and build upon his legacy to make our country better than it has ever been.”

The presidency added that the aspirant who has the aforementioned qualities “is the one to lead our party and our country forward”.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .