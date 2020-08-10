Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A group, Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF), has called on Ndigbo to unite in order to produce president of Igbo extraction by supporting a strong candidate that will be acceptable to the northern and southern leaders.

The group also called on Ohanaeze Ndigbo to set up a political mobilisation and contact committee to reach out to other geopolitical zones to lobby for Igbo president in 2023.

NUF President, Augustine Chukwudum, while reacting to comments by Mamman Daura and Rivers State Governor, Neysom Wike, on power rotation, called on the Igbo to join hands to actualise their agenda for president of Igbo extraction.

“This is a wakeup call on Ndigbo to come together and unite to actualise our agenda f by supporting a strong candidate that will be accepted by North and South.

“We call on Ohanaeze to set up a political moblisation and contact committee to reach other zones. We call on Igbo people, all over the world, to join hands to actualise our political share.

“All hands must be on deck to checkmate Rivers governor and company so that our share will not be lost in 2023. Wike alleged kicking against zoning of 2023 president was another way of hoodwinking Ndigbo because everybody knows South South are not in support of president of Igbo extraction.

“That is why people like us are not surprise when he said PDP is not working on the zoning that will produce president in 2023, instead they are thinking of how to win the president which is more important to him and PDP because of his interest in becoming vice president to a nothern candidate in 2023 which is South South and northern agenda,” Chukwudum said.