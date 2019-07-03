Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has bowed to growing public pressure, suspending the controversial plan by the Buhari administration to build Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) settlements in states across Nigeria.

A source at the Presidency, who confirmed the information, says the move is to allow for further consultation with stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over National Food Security/Herders/Farmers Conflict meeting at the Pesidential Villa, Abuja.

Those at the meeting include governors of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi; Plateau, Simon Lalong; Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu; and Adamawa Deputy Governor, Bala Ngilari.