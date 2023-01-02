Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has again defended his fitness, saying he successfully perform seven trips as he did at Umrah.

Tinubu stated this in an interview with Kano premier independent radio station, Freedom Radio, in Saudi Arabia shortly before he returned to the country.

According to Tinubu, no sick person can do Umrah activities.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that is undertaken at any time of the year, in contrast to the Ḥajj, which has specific dates according to the Islamic calendar.