Pastor Olayiwola Mercy is the head of Divine Universal Church of Christ Int’l, located in Oke-Ata Area of Abeokuta, Ogun State capital. The cleric, who is known for his predictions on national issues, particularly politics, at the end of a monthly programme of the church, held at the “Immunisation Mountain” of the church, reeled out some predictions on 2023 elections. Among the predictions he made, he said the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu’s plans for the presidency will not be successful.

Southwest and 2023

The cleric said it is the turn of the Southwest to produce the president of Nigeria, but some elements in the north would want to remain beyond 2023, using the name of President Muhammadu Buhari to hoodwink the people. He cautioned that the southwest must be united in order to wrest power from the north, which he said would want to relinquish power.

“God told me that the north is not ready to let go in 2023 and the Southwest which is next to produce the president must unite in order to be able to get to Aso Rock after the incumbent president. If the northern elements fail to achieve their objective, they will look for a stooge that will be puppet-strung from the Southwest and support him to emerge president. To escape this trap, the region must work together to ensure the plans of the northern cabal falls through”.

Tinubu’s presidential ambition

“God told me that Tinubu should forget about contesting for the presidency in 2023, because he will fail. Though he is the undisputed leader of the Yoruba people, he is only destined to be a kingmaker and not a king. Rather, he should throw his weight behind a candidate from the Southwest and remain behind the scene. God said this is best for him and any attempt to disregard this message and warning, and force his way into the presidential contest, he might be faced with unpalatable situation. Anybody who knows Tinubu should please convey this to him, God does not lie”.

On Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

“God said what Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently going through in the hand of the cabal in the presidency is to cage him and his potentials. The fight is not against him, but he is being vilified to get to a particular person. God told me that what is happening to him is beyond his power, but he will weather the storm. Again, God said he (Osinbajo) must assemble 21 true men of God to pray for his safety becauase these powerful elements in the corridors of power are orchestrating something bad and the VP must pray fervently to God to avert this”.

Insecurity

“Tough time awaits Nigerians as there will be increase in the insecurity situation in the country. Kidnapping, banditry and assassinations will rampant, but God will take charge and the situation will subside. Nigerians should pray not to be victims of this tough time until it passes”.

Unity of Nigeria

“Many people are afraid that the country may break up because of insecurity and agitations by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). God said that no matter how vociferous the agitations become, Nigeria will not break up. Whatever the situation, the country will remain one indivisible nation”.

On the arrest of Omoyele Sowore

“God said that the travails of Omoyele Sowore will soon be over and will regain his freedom. Meanwhile, God instructed me to tell Sowore to abandon the struggle and his call for revolution in the country. He should also forget about contesting for the office of the president as he is not destined to rule Nigeria, but he can take a shot at the senate. As a senator, God said he would achieve what he was trying to achieve through a call for revolution”.

Pastors in politics

Nigerians should be wary of some clerics who claim God told them to contest for political office. They are nothing but liars and thieves, who want to deep their hands into coffers of government. Politics should be left for politicians, pastors in politics are simply thieves. People should disregard such pastors who claim God told them to vie for political offices”.