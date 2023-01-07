From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Alhaji Sanusi Garba Rikiji has said that the winning formula of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will shock his opponents at the February 25 polls.

The former Speaker is currently the North West Zonal Director of Artisans and Technicians Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

Rikiji, who is contesting for House of Representatives, Gusau/Tsafe Federal constituency said the winning formula of APC will never be known to the media until Tinubu emerges winner of the presidential election.

He fielded questions from newsmen shortly after he visited the North West zone presidential campaign office of Tinubu/Shettima, Kaduna, Thursday evening.

Rikiji was the Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly for two terms between 2011 and 2019.

He was later appointed the Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila in 2019, a position he held until he declared his intention to run for the red Chamber.

According to him, “We are targeting about 5.3 million votes from for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu by the special grace of God. We have about 7.5 million registered Artisans across association that are registered with Cooperate Affairs Commission (CAC) through the country.

“What am I saying, and how can we achieve this?; we came up with a formula that we believe that it is achievable, it is an initiative of 30-30 project across the country, and what I mean by 30-30 is not for media consumption, we are already at our campaign, so we don’t want to leak our strategy.

“We want to assure Nigerians that with our 30-30 project across the nooks and crannies, across the 774 local government areas of this country, raising 5.3 million votes in the North West alone for Asiwaju is achievable.

“We want to appreciate the leaders of various trade unions and associations across the country for thier symbiotic relationship since we started. And also our appreciation to various leaders.

“Last Thursday, January 5 we were in Kano for the presidential campaign. We were able to mobilise about 5 millions supporters at a very short notice. And about 5000 Artisans were mobilised for the Kano rally. It was great.

“The February 25 presidential election is sacrosanct. The Kano rally is testimony of how Nigerians are desperate to see that Asiwaju take over government after the election.

“Asiwaju is a leader, he is a nationalist, he has groomed leaders across the country, he has groomed allies across ethnic groups in Nigeria. He has impacted every part of the country.

“It is pay back time for Asiwaju because aside my boss, Gbajabiamila, Asiwaju has been my boss, by picking me, a Northerner to be the Chief of Staff to the Speaker. This is the first time in the history of democracy to witness such appointment of Northerner by a Southerner. I am that lucky Northerner.

“I have been with the Speaker for almost four years before I stepped down to run for my election. I have been an insider in the family of Asiwaju. I received his message from people. I am a living witness to what happens in his family circle; he is detribalised Nigerians, kind and generous, always ready to groom people irrespective of religion and tribe.

“And as a Chief of Staff to Gbajabiamila, I am part and parcel of his family. I have told people that Asiwaju is the leader that Nigeria needs. He is a performer. Look at what he did in Lagos some years back. Look at the road maps he designed for Lagos. Today Lagos is a country of its own. I have the belief, with the little discussion I had with him, he has the plans to develop the country better. Lagos is the starting point of micro economy of this country.

“The Artisans and Technicians know that the North has been left behind for long in the economy of this country. So we are urging our people to ensure that all thier votes are for Asiwaju to become president of Nigeria. And from what we are seeing, we will actualise that by the special grace of God.

“I pray to God to give us what we have on group; that is, the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next president of Nigeria.

“This is the very first in the history of democracy in Nigeria that Artisans are recognised in governance. People used to campaign for a political party, cast their votes on election day, and go home, and nothing happen.

“The intention of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is to reposition the micro economy of this country. In other words, that is the starting point of developing the economy of this country.

“That is why the Artisans Committee was inaugurated on the 10th of December, 2022 to mobilise 100,000 Artisans to campaign for Tinubu. Since then we have been engaging Artisans and Technicians under our umbrella.

Let me say a very warm greetings to all Nigerians, and I urge all Nigerians to come back to their senses and vote wisely for the betterment of the country and themselves. There is no more time for deceit, for money politics. It is time to rescue our country from economic woes. It is time to vote for reliable and committed leader who has the feelings of Nigerians on his head. Who is a patriotic leader that we know, who had groomed people to become somebody in the country, and that leader is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.