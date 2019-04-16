John Adams, Minna

Senator David Umaru, representing Niger East Senatorial District of Niger State, has assured that the board of the Hydro Power Producing Areas Commission (HYPPADEC) will soon be named for its take off, while dedicating his victory at the Appeal Court to the people of the constuency .

Umaru said this at the weekend, while addressing constituents and supporters in solidarity visit, following his victory at appeal court, which affirmed him as senator-elect of Niger East.

He thanked the people for their resolute and resilient support during the struggle” to retrieve the mandate stolen by individuals in conjunction with state government,” and promised to redouble his efforts towards improving the living standard of the constituents, through intervention projects.

He said: “I want to dedicate this victory to God and to good people of Niger East for their tremendous support during the period. The presidency will soon announce the board members of HYPPADEC and all is set for its take of.”