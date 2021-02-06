From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has dismissed the attack by People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on the nomination of the former Service Chiefs as non-career Ambassadors-Designate.

The Presidency responded to the PDP’s attack on the nomination of the former heads of the Army, Navy, Air Force and the Military Intelligence to the Senate for confirmation as non-career ambassadors.

The statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, described the criticisms that have traced their nominations as ‘laughable’.

It said President Buhari is rewarding hard work and exceptional sacrifice by a set of military leaders who gave their best to the nation.

The statement entitled “PDP SHOULD STOP DEFAMING PRESIDENT BUHARI’S FORMER SERVICE CHIEFS”, reads: