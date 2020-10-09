Uche Usim, Abuja

A breakdown of the 2021 appropriation bill has revealed that the presidency will be spending 49,058,552,834 on recurrent expenditure, which consists mainly of expenditure on wages, salaries and supplements, purchases of goods and services and consumption of fixed capital (depreciation).

The Defence Ministry is to spend N840,559,082,105 on the same recurrent costs, while that of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stands at N75,598,309,134.

Others are; Ministry of Information and Culture, 53,041,805,719; Ministry of Interior, N227,015,559,081; Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, N7,820,057,428; Auditor-General of the Federation, N4,420,905,177; Ministry of Police Affairs, N441,392,646,603; Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy,

N21,806,808,263; Office of National Security Adviser (NSA), N134,095,146;653; Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) N1,189,334,898, among others.

The total money budgeted for recurrent costs in the executive arm of government in the 2021 is N3,367,075,983,420.