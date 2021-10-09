From Uche Usim, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is proposing to spend N24, 534,666, 371 for the construction/provision of office building, local and foreign travels, meals and refreshments, according to the 2022 appropriation bill presented to the joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday.

A breakdown of the figure as contained in the details of the appropriation bill shows that general travel and transport with code 220201 is to gulp N2, 309, 066,788, while

N301,138, 860 will be spent on foodstuff and catering supply.

There is an additional N30, 652, 500 to be spent on refreshments and meals.

Provision/construction of office building takes the lion share of N21, 974,7 63, 310.

