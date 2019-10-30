Isaac Anumihe and Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Presidency will spend N66,669,945 on rent and N45,678,55 on fuelling generators and plant, according to the 2020 budget proposal.

In addition, it will spend N132,199,558 on fuels and lubricants for the State House, while another N67,950,392 will go into fuelling vehicles.

According to the budget proposal, the Presidency will also spend N274,798,446 on electricity and N45,418,735 on sewage evacuation. It would equally pay a total of N67,128,117 as Internet access charges, and N23,861,251 has been earmarked for telephone charges.

While water rate will take N65,684,953 in the State House, purchase of newspapers was allocated a total of N26,432,346.

Also, N4,517,445 has been earmarked for refreshment for the Chief of Staff to the President, N13,552,334 as honorarium and sitting allowance, N20,391,700 as overhead and N18,069,779 for miscellaneous.

For the Office of Chief Security Officer to the President, N61,710,000 was allocated for fuel and lubricants, and overheads will take N111,359,316.

The State House Medical Centre, which a section of Nigerians believes is a glorified drug dispensary, will gulp N723,003,927, whereas the Federal Government will spend N208,350,424 to purchase drugs for the clinic. Uniforms for medical staff will guzzle N14,250,663 and medical equipment N215,259,549.

It set aside N93,072,847 for international travels and transport for Villa officials.

Foodstuff/catering materials supplies will take N145,143,963, while legal services will cost N8,189,125. Similarly, the State House will spend N18,570,614 on cooking gas/fuel.

The budget, anchored on sustaining growth and job creation, is N10.330 trillion. The proposal represents an 11 per cent increase compared to the 2019 appropriation of N9.12 trillion. The proposed retained revenue is N8.155 trillion and a deficit of N2.18 trillion, which is 1.52 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

According to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, the key assumptions are the benchmark price of $57 per barrel of crude oil, daily oil production of 2.18 million barrels per day (mbpd) and an exchange rate of N305 to a dollar. The real GDP is expected to grow at 2.93 per cent, while inflation rate is projected at 10.81 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Education has proposed to spend N6,235,432 on telephone calls in the 2020 fiscal year.

This is in addition to N6,154,123 proposed for Internet charges. The ministry also requested that the National Assembly approve N25,800,000 for refreshments and meals at its headquarters in Abuja.

According to the budget proposal, the ministers, Mallam Adamu Adamu and Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, would earn over N1.8 million as statutory ministerial allowance for featuring at events.

Other honorarium and sitting allowance took N15.8 million, while medical expenses, welfare packages and courier services got N12.2 million, N33 million and N13 million, respectively.

According to the 2020 budget proposal submitted to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari a few weeks ago, the ministry asked that it be allowed to purchase three Toyota Hilux vans at N62.157 million, one ambulance at N58 million, one Coaster bus at N55 million and four other utility vehicles that would cost N24.3 million.

In addition, the ministry requested that N28 million be approved to purchase elevators (lifts) for use at its headquarters and annex buildings. It also asked that N24 million be approved in the 2020 budget as fuel cost for generators.

According to the 2020 budget proposal, the Federal Ministry of Education was allocated N20.3 billion, which includes N4.1 billion as total personnel cost, N1 billion as total overhead cost, N5.2 billion as total recurrent cost and N15.1 billion as total capital cost.