From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, at the weekend, appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support the geo-political zone to produce next president of the country in 2023.

Umahi assured that any Igbo man, who mounts the presidency would fix the problems of the country in four years and make the nation proud.

He said Igbo people love the nation and want to be part of its development and transformation contrary to the opinion being expressed in some quarters that the Igbo people were hellbent on breaking away from the country.

He said Igbo people were only passionate about taking their fair share of the opportunities available in the country, and not leave the country.

He spoke when he received Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, and his Jigawa counterpart, Badaru Abubakar, who paid him a Christmas homage at his Umunaga Uburu countryhome.

He restated his love and belief in the unity and oneness of Nigeria, adding that he would continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari because he is a detribalised leader.

He thanked the visiting APC governors for taking good care of South East residents in their states, noting that their actions have shown their love and believe in one Nigeria.

“I have been to Jigawa State and these leaders you see here have continued to demonstrate that they love this country.

“You go to Kano, you go to Jigawa, you see how our people are being treated, if you see what these people have done for this country, you would doff your cap for them.

“I believe in the unity of this country, I believe in the oneness of this country and I have no apology for my love for Mr. President. When you go close to him, you will see a man that is detribalised.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“When I didn’t see the light in the party I belonged, the party I was the stabiliser, the spirit of God started talking to me and I went back to my father, Mr. President, went back to my brothers and I said this is the time.

“This is the place that all governors are equal, I want to thank them tonight, this relationship means well for this country, this relationship is the relationship that supports Mr. President, and I will ask Nigerians, let us de-emphasise party politics, it doesn’t do us any good.

“Ebonyi State is 100 percent APC and there is no going back, apart from my love for these two brothers, we have to reintegrate with the North for the unity of this country.

“The Igbo are hardworking, try them for four years, we are not going anywhere, we are part of this country and we have investments everywhere and we are very happy being Nigerians.”

Abubakar thanked Governor Umahi and Ebonyi people for the hospitality shown to them, and eulogised him for the massive infrastructural transformation in the state.

“It is with great pleasure for us to join you at the eve of Christmas for us to show our respect to our brother, Umahi.

“Umahi is a true brother in the progressives, on our way, we saw numerous projects and I started asking whether he is getting extra allocation.

“This your son is an asset to this Nation. On behalf of the progressive governors and the APC chairman who would have loved to be here but he missed his flight but he says his heart is with us, we thank you for the warm reception.

“We have seen your signature in every sphere, infrastructure, education and we want to say the progressive governors are happy with you, so we wish you a merry Christmas as we see a shining star in Ebonyi,” he said.