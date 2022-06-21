The Presidential Media Team in collaboration with a national and international Media Consultant, Ata Ikiddeh, will be unveiling President Muhammadu Buhari’s Legacy Projects in a series of online publications.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, revealed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the event is in continued commemoration of the Seventh Anniversary of the administration of Buhari.

According to the presidential aide, the aim of this awareness is to inform, educate, engage and empower Nigerians to the notable achievements and patriotic vision of the president for the country.

He said: “The first component of this social media-driven Project will be the launch of ‘Buhari’s Government Has Zero Projects’ with the hashtag: #BuharisGovernmentHasZeroProjects’’.

He explained that this would be showcasing 1,321 under-reported, completed and ongoing infrastructural projects of the administration across the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory, including the 774 local government areas, 8,809 wards and over 44,045 villages and communities all over the country.

“It is time to tell the truth! To view these projects and photographs, kindly click on these links https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=5123978804317746&id=100001170308146&sfnsn=scwspwa, https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=5125764607472499&id=100001170308146&sfnsn=scwspwa or enter the name Ata Ikiddeh on Facebook and make your own conclusion, if indeed President Muhammadu Buhari has zero projects!

“#BuharisGovernmentHasZeroProjects,’’ Adesina stated. (NAN)

